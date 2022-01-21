Government launches new website to push EV adoption

NEW DELHI

21 January 2022 01:53 IST

The website is a one-stop solution for potential buyers

To encourage people of Delhi to switch to electric vehicles (EV), the Delhi government on Thursday launched a one-stop website providing information on the promotion and adoption of electric vehicles in the city.

Through the website, the government hopes to make it easier for people to purchase and transition to electric vehicles.

Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the launch said that the website will provide all required information to potential EV consumers and keep them updated with sales and the growing charging infrastructure data.

Advertising

Advertising

On the website, visitors can explore the 377 public charging stations currently active in Delhi across 170 locations. They will be able to get real-time updates on the availability of chargers at various locations. Users will also be able to estimate the amount of fuel saved by using an electric vehicle in comparison to an equivalent conventional vehicle.

The portal will help buyers to get information about all registered EV models without running from pillar to post. The EV Search function on the website will allow them to explore the available EV model variants, which can be filtered according to their price, brand and range in a single charge.