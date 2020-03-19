Got mild symptoms? Stay home

New Delhi

19 March 2020 01:18 IST

Private doctors are advising people to self-quarantine

Private practitioners in the city are advising patients who have mild flu-like conditions to take symptomatic treatment and not get worried. As per current government guidelines, only patients with a history of travel to certain countries and contact with individuals affected by COVID-19 should be recommended for screening, said doctors.

Given that the virus leads to symptoms similar to regular flu, including sore throat, cough, mucus build-up etc., doctors said that many patients were anxious about their condition.

Rajat Agarwal, head of critical care at Fortis Escorts, said: “There are two reasons we advise patients with such conditions to not come to the hospital. One, if they are in fact carrying the virus they could pass it on to others at the hospital. Two, if they do not have the virus, they might catch it from someone else in the hospital.”

Advertising

Advertising

“Instead, such patients, especially those who have recently travelled to Europe, the Middle East, and China, are advised to self quarantine and take certain precautions. These include staying in a single room with an attached bathroom, have clothes washed separately, and wear a mask,” he said.

‘Do not panic’

R.S. Mihra, a general practitioner in Saket, also advised people with mild flu symptoms to not panic.

“There is no need for unnecessary visits to the doctor. The steps taken by the government to combat COVID-19 are assuring, and there is awareness among the public,” added Dr. Mihra.

While providing diagnosis over the telephone is not allowed in India, some doctors said they were asking patients, who called for an appointment, to stay at home in case of mild symptoms.

“Telephonic diagnosis is a grey area. Over the phone, we are simply relaying ICMR advisory,” said a doctor requesting anonymity.

At government hospitals, however, individuals presenting even mild flu-like symptoms are being recommended for screening, said Shivaji Dev Barman, president of the Residents’ Doctors’ Association. “This is being done to slow down the progress of the virus to stage three: community transmission,” he added.

Hospitals restrict services

Meanwhile, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences issued an advisory to OPD patients on Wednesday asking them to postpone their appointments, unless they were urgent in nature.

Safdarjung Hospital has cancelled all elective surgeries with immediate effect.