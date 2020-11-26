Gang of human traffickers arrested, two infants rescued

NEW DELHI

26 November 2020 00:10 IST

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police busted a gang of human traffickers and rescued two children, aged three month old and 45 days old respectively.

The police said that a case of kidnapping was registered at South Campus police station on October 22.

“The gang members used to visit private IVF centres/hospitals and collected details of childless couples.

Advertising

Advertising

After the IVF procedure had also failed for such couple, they lured them into buying babies stating that the adoption process through legal means may be lengthy and complicated. The entire gang has confessed to selling more babies, some of which have complicity of the biological parents of the babies also,” said a senior police officer.

A woman filed a complaint that she was sitting at Moti Bagh Gurdwara. In the meantime, a woman came to her and started a conversation and she offered her to take care of her son. She handed over her son to that woman and went to the gate of gurdwara to take meal. When she returned, she did not find her son. The woman was also not there. An FIR was registered into the matter.

Police teams were formed to trace the child. Eight people, including women were arrested. During interrogation, accused Gopal alias Pankaj disclosed that he is graduate from Delhi University. He was working as a property dealer but earnings were insufficient.

Due to temperamental differences, he left his first wife. He came in contact with Geeta Randhawa and both of them started trafficking newborn babies from various places in Delhi.