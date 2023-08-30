G-20 Summit: AAP, BJP spar over credit for beautifying city

August 30, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Just as the national capital gets the finishing touches before hosting the G-20 Summit next week, the BJP and AAP have engaged in a war of words over the credit for the city’s makeover.

The summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

While Public Works Department Minister Atishi credited the Delhi government as well as Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for “working tirelessly” in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, the Delhi BJP accused the Minister of trying to steal credit.

Ms. Atishi said while the Delhi government has “orchestrated a splendid transformation” of the major roads, the MCD has deployed many sanitation workers and mechanised sweepers to ensure cleanliness in the Capital.

“Along with black-topping the roads, the PWD has also installed impressive street art,” she said.

Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva charged the Delhi government with taking credit for the preparations done by the BJP-led Centre.

He said the Central government had spent ₹4,064 crore on the G-20 Summit, in contrast to ₹51 crore spent by the AAP government.

Mr. Sachdeva said the agencies involved in the preparations for the summit, including the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Development Authority, are governed by the Centre and that the L-G has been monitoring their day-to-day functioning.

In a statement on Tuesday, Raj Niwas said since May 26, “the L-G has worked tirelessly to beautify and revamp the Capital”.

“Further, he has visited every location where the beautification process is going on, totalling 54 visits. He ensured that Rajghat was free from waterlogging and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel was made flood-proof,” it added.

