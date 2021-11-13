Fresh protests against namaz in open spaces

Gurugram

13 November 2021 01:19 IST

Prayers disrupted in Sarhaul village

The opposition to offering of namaz at open spaces in Gurugram continued on Friday with fresh disruptions reported from a park in Sarhaul village.

Muslim community members said Friday prayers were offered at 20-odd open places in the city after eight places were taken off the list of 37 designated places, including three mosques, by the administration.

Altaf Ahmed, member, Gurgaon Council Committee, said activists of Hindu right-wing group “Hindu Manavta Sangathan” disrupted the offering of Jumma Namaz at Sarhaul village. He reiterated that disruptions would not end till the Haryana Government provides land to the community for offering prayers with dignity.

Friday prayers were also disrupted at Sector 12A, Sector 43 and 47, said Mr. Ahmed. All three sectors have been witnessing protests for the past several weeks. The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti had also organised ‘Govardhan Pooja’ at Sector 12A last Friday, which saw the participation of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Mr. Ahmed said attempts were made to disrupt namaz at a few more places but the police ensured the offering of the prayers.

Representation conflict

He said some right-wing groups had installed the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, as “so-called representatives” of Muslims in Gurugram and conveniently reduced the number of places where Friday prayers were being offered. “We have made it clear to the district administration that MRM does not represent the Muslims in Gurugram and have requested them to restore the number of places for offering of namaz to 37. We plan to call upon the Divisional Commissioner and are also trying to seek an appointment with the Chief Minister (Manohar Lal) in this regard,” he said.