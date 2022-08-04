Delhi

Fourth confirmed case of monkeypox reported in Delhi

Staff ReporterAugust 04, 2022 01:25 IST
Delhi reported its fourth confirmed case of monkeypox on Wednesday, an official source said.

The fourth case is a 31-year-old woman, a Nigerian national, who has been living in Delhi, an official source said. “She was admitted with fever and skin lesions yesterday. Her test results were confirmed as positive today,” the source said.

No travel history

This is the first woman testing positive for monkeypox in India. The patient does not have a recent travel history to a foreign country and is currently admitted at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. Her condition is stable. The Delhi government did not officially share any details on the development.

The Capital confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24, a day after it was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. That patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday night. Currently, there are three confirmed cases admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease (which can be transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to smallpox. It was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox’.

