Four members of Nandu gang held following shoot-out

NEW DELHI

22 June 2021 02:56 IST

Four members of Nandu gang were arrested following a shoot-out in Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, the police said on Monday. Three of the accused sustained injuries, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the accused have been identified as Vinay (23) from Najafgarh, Robin Baliyan (19) from Sonipat, Sumit Poonia (20) from Mahendergarh district in Haryana and Deepanshu (19) from Jaffarpur Kalan.

The accused had plans to kill a businessman in Najafgarh. “Police received information regarding this and a team reached the spot. Two bikes were seen coming from Kharkhari Village and heading towards Ujwa. Police tried to stop the riders, but they tried to flee from the spot,” Mr. Yadav said adding that one of the motorcycle riders lost his control while the other left the vehicle and they tried to run away from the spot. The accused then started firing at the police party after which the officers retaliated.

During interrogation, Vinay allegedly told police that he used to provide arms and shelter to members of Nandu and Jyoti Baba gang and that Robin was assigned with the task to open fire on some businessman of Malikpur Village.

Sumit was hiding in Delhi to shoot at another businessmen and Deepanshu provided information about the targets as per the directions of Rohit Dagar, sharp-shooter of Nandu Gang, the police added.