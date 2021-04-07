Four hurt in clash between civil defence volunteers, commuters

NEW DELHI

07 April 2021 00:19 IST

The volunteers were issuing challans to people not wearing masks; 2 cases lodged

Four persons, including three civil defence volunteers, sustained injuries when a quarrel broke out between them and commuters near the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in south Delhi on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that two cases, based on the complaint from both sides, have been registered at the Hauz Khas police station. The police said that a PCR call was received around 3 p.m. regarding a quarrel at the red light signal near IIT-Delhi gate.

When they reached the spot, it was revealed that the volunteers were issuing challans for not wearing masks.

Just when the traffic lights turned green, the volunteers stopped a car to penalise its driver for allegedly not wearing a mask, they said.

Car hit from behind

As a consequence, the driver suddenly applied the brakes and the next car, driven by Gitesh Dagar, also abruptly stopped. Mr. Dagar’s car was hit from behind by another vehicle due to the sudden halting, an officer said.

Mr. Dagar argued with one of the volunteers who allegedly then attacked him with a belt. Eventually, other commuters joined and attacked the volunteers along with Mr. Dagar.

The police said four persons sustained injuries and they have been taken to a hospital for medical examination. Their statements have also been recorded.

Mr. Thakur said that a case under Sections 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered based on the complaint given by the volunteers.

Another case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture, act intended to outrage modesty of a woman), 427 (mischief causing damage ), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered based on Mr. Dagar’s complaint.

Civil defence volunteers are not authorised to issue challans. They can assist officials who are authorised by the district administration to issue challans.