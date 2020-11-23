Foreign national arrested for smuggling beer cans

NEW DELHI

23 November 2020 00:31 IST

840 cans meant for sale seized: police

A 49-year-old foreign national was arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station for allegedly transporting smuggled foreign-made beer for sale, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh said that the accused has been identified as Mariam Eni Edakwo, a Nigerian national, who has been visiting India since 2011.

Police said that on Saturday, due to suspicious movement, a woman was stopped and her luggage containing 12 jute bags were checked. “The bags contained 840 cans of beer with brand name Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. The woman was travelling in Mumbai Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to Delhi,” Mr. Singh said, adding that the beer cans have been recovered from her possession.

Police said that the beer cans were smuggled to Mumbai from where it was transported to Delhi for sale.

Probe revealed that Edakwo is married and has three children. Her husband is in police force in Nigeria and she has been visiting India since 2011. She had come to India in February 2020 for garment business and was living in Mumbai. The seized beer is very popular among the people of African origin, police said.