Food delivery executive killed as ‘drunk’ police constable hits bike

NEW DELHI

10 January 2022 01:11 IST

Locals catch hold of accused; medical exam report awaited

A 38-year-old Zomato delivery executive was killed after a police constable, who was allegedly drunk while driving a car, hit his bike in Rohini on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the victim was identified as Salil Tripathi, a resident of Budh Vihar, and the accused, Jile Singh, was arrested.

A senior police officer said the constable appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. His medical examination was conducted and the report is awaited, he said.

Salil’s brother Rahul said the victim was out for delivery when the incident occurred.

“Those who witnessed the incident told us that he had just collected food and was outside Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital on the service road when the a policeman in uniform driving a vehicle hit Sahil’s bike. He was flung in the air after which he hit the divider and died on the spot,” the brother said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by a local where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, locals caught hold of the policeman. Senior officers, including the DCP, visited the spot. A senior police officer said the accused constable also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. After hitting the bike, his car also hit a bus.

Sole breadwinner

Salil’s family said he used to work as a manager in a restaurant but two months ago, he started working as a Zomato delivery executive as well to support his family. “Our father died of COVID-19 in April last year. His wife, 10-year-old son, and mother were dependent on him,” Mr. Rahul said.

Online food deliver platform Zomato’s spokesperson said they will provide the victim’s family with life insurance cover and take care of the expenses, including funeral. “We will also provide assistance to the family.”

The police said a case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way. The post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family who took the mortal remains to their home town in Ayodhya for last rites.