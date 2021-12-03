Flying squads created to curb pollution in Delhi, Centre’s panel informs SC

NEW DELHI

03 December 2021 10:11 IST

The Centre's Air Quality Commission for Delhi NCR has informed the Supreme Court that 17 flying squads, which will be increased to 40 in 24 hours, has been created to prevent and curb pollution in the Capital.

The flying squads would report directly to an ‘Enforcement Task Force’ set up by the commission on December 2. The task force would have punitive and preventive powers against “non-compliant and defaulting persons or entities”.

The affidavit said the squads had already conducted 25 surprise checks since December 2.

It said industrial operations in the NCR where gas was not available and the industrial unit was not running on PNG or clean fuel would be allowed to operate for eight hours during weekdays and remain closed in weekends.

Thermal plants within 300 km radius of Delhi would continue to be regulated. Only five of the 11 plants were functional. The rest would remain inoperational till December 15.

The affidavit comes merely hours before a Special Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana is to assemble at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The court, in a hearing on Thursday, had questioned the very purpose of having the commission with the pollution levels continuing to go up.

It had given the Centre 24 hours to pull its socks up or allow the Supreme Court to take hold of the reins and pass orders to save lives.