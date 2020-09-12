Five held for running fake ghee unit

NEW DELHI

12 September 2020 23:26 IST

Five persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Outer North Delhi’s Bawana area, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused have been identified as Sandeep, Akshay, Rohit, Ratan and Ankesh. Over 284 cartons of fake desi ghee and other raw material has been recovered.

A tip-off was received that a fake ghee manufacturing unit is running in Bawana Sector 1 after which a survey was conducted, the police said. The Food Safety Department was then informed to conduct a raid. The owner, Sandeep, allegedly told the police that he was making fake ghee using refined oil, dalda vanaspati, colour and essence.

