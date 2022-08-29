Five arrested for murdering woman

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
August 29, 2022 01:55 IST

Five persons were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a 23-year-old woman for asking one of the accused, with whom she was in an extramarital relationship, to marry her.

The incident was reported on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the police received information that a woman was lying in a pool of blood at her office in Azadpur’s Kewal Park. On reaching the spot, a police team found out that a 23-year-old woman, identified as a resident of Bhalswa Dairy’s JJ Colony, was lying with her throat slit from a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigation revealed that the said office was being run by ‘Singh and Brothers Financial Service’ and that the deceased worked as a tele-caller with the company. A case of murder was lodged at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

The police scanned CCTV footages of the locality which revealed that at 6:17 p.m., two men were entered the premises through the stairs and then came out of the building within three minutes, with one of them carrying a bagpack. The owner of the office and one of the accused, Anuj, who last spoke to the woman, was interrogated at length and eventually confessed to the crime, police said.

