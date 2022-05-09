Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 09, 2022 02:17 IST

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub

A major fire broke out in Khoda area adjoining Noida on Sunday night and firefighting was underway, officials said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot while police personnel were also deployed even as a large number of people came out on roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub.

More details are awaited.