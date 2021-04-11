‘FCI wheat counters to be opened in Narela mandi’

New Delhi

11 April 2021 00:38 IST

Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that taking cognisance of the demands of farmers, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is going to set up wheat procurement counters in Narela mandi from Monday.

“After a joint meeting with senior officials of the FCI today, it has been decided that their counters will be set up from Monday which will facilitate wheat procurement at MSP rates. Setting up of counters will help farmers in a way that their time will be saved, they will be saved from the long and tedious process of registration and won’t be forced to run from pillar to post to sell their crops,” Mr. Rai said.

On Friday, responding to allegation by Mr. Rai, the FCI had said that they have opened procurement counters in Food Storage Depot (FSD) in Narela, which is only a few metres from the Narela mandi and shared photos and videos of wheat procured.

Advertising

Advertising

“The FCI has opened centres at Najafgarh mandi, Food Storage Depot, Narela, and Food Storage Depot, Mayapuri which are fully functional from April 1. FSD Narela is adjacent to APMC Narela mandi, hardly a few metres away from the main gate of the mandi,” the FCI said on Friday.