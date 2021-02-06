Farmers’ protest | DMRC shuts gates of 8 metro stations

NEW DELHI:

06 February 2021 11:07 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed gates of eight metro stations across its network for security reasons following advisories from the Delhi Police.

Entry and exit to the Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate stations on the Violet Line were the first to get closed.

This was followed by closure of entry and exit to the Vishwavidyala metro station which is on the Yellow Line.

Advertising

Advertising

Later the DMRC also closed entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat metro stations on the Violet Line.

However, interchange facilities were available, officials said.