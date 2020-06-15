Faridabad RWAs can now impose night curfew in their respective areas

FARIDABAD

15 June 2020 03:55 IST

Several societies have still not allowed maids, delivery boys

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Faridabad district administration has empowered the Residents Welfare Associations to impose night curfew in their areas with the help of the police and ensure single entry and exit points for residents.

The directions, issued by the District Magistrate Yashpal Yadav, in the exercise of his powers under the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, also directed the RWAs to conduct temperature screening of residents.

The Station House Officers concerned will assist the RWAs to ensure the implementation of the orders.

The orders said the RWAs should monitor the movement of the residents at the entry-cum-exit gate. The directions came amid accusations against certain RWAs in the National Capital Region of wielding excess powers and imposing unreasonable restrictions on the residents during the lockdown such as not allowing them to take walk inside the society premises.

Many RWAs have yet to allow entry of domestic help and the movement of delivery boys and newspaper vendors inside its premises despite government orders.

Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said RWAs were an important link between the administration and the residents in the fight against the deadly virus.

He added that the administration would need them for the management of patients in future and contract tracing. Therefore they need to keep them in the loop and empower them.

Mr. Yadav said three officials would work with these RWAs and corrective measures will be taken against the associations if they are found exercising their power in excess.