Family of 4 found dead inside house in outer Delhi

New Delhi

01 December 2021 01:10 IST

Relatives say couple shared cordial relations while police inquiry revealed they fought over petty issues

A family of four, including a three-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, was found dead inside their house in outer Delhi’s Sirsapur village on Tuesday morning.

At their modest home inside a narrow bylane in the village, Nem Pal, the deceased’s brother, who lives in Jahangirpuri, termed the incident a mystery. “I used to visit them frequently but did not suspect that anything like this could happen... something must have gone wrong behind the four walls of their house that night which we are not aware of,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

According to family members, the 30-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman got married six years ago and have been living with the man’s elder brother and his family in a two-room house in the village. The deceased was the youngest of four brothers in the family. The man used to work at a nearby factory while the woman was a housewife and only their six-year-old daughter used to go to school, the relatives said.

Personal dispute

Relatives said the woman had left the house and returned to her maternal home a few months ago over some personal dispute. But things soon returned to normal.

“They were living like a happy family again... I do not know what happened on the intervening night and I am still shocked,” said Mr. Singh, adding that it was a mystery how things turned tragic even after the couple had reconciled and were ready to stay together.

Saurav, the man’s nephew, was the first to spot the bodies. “No one came out of the room on Tuesday morning. I found that the room was locked from inside after which I peeped through the windows and found the bodies,” he said.

Police officers said the man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and a legal dispute over the custody of children was going on.

“After inquiry, we found that the couple used to fight over petty issues and their relationship had turned sour,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. He said that bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri and the post-mortem report was awaited.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)