Extensive waterlogging, road cave-in reported in Capital due to heavy rain

Repair work being carried out under the IIT-Delhi flyover on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

02 August 2021 01:42 IST

Met Department forecasts cloudy sky with moderate rain today

As rain continued to lash Delhi, waterlogging remained an issue in several parts of the city. After a road cave-in under the IIT flyover on Saturday, another incident was reported from Ashoka Road on Sunday.

The Captial received 12.8 mm rainfall between 8 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday and 28.2 mm of rainfall over a period of 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. The maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal and the minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius — two degrees below normal.

The Met has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thunderstorms on August 2. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle between 29 and 25 degrees Celsius.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the road cave-in under the IIT flyover has been repaired in record time. He tweeted: “The tireless efforts of our Delhi Jal Board officials have restored the broken water pipeline before yesterday midnight under the IIT flyover. Thereafter, our PWD officials worked round the clock and repaired the sunken road under the IIT flyover in record time [sic]”.

The PWD said there was a leakage under the IIT flyover and the road was submerged in water and was thus closed for traffic. The DJB said it repaired the broken pipeline in less than 8 hours and the water supply was restored before the next water supply time so that no inconvenience was caused.

Water levels in Yamuna

Delhi government officials also said the Yamuna was flowing just below the danger mark at 205.30 meters on Sunday morning, which was just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

They added that over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains have been moved to higher areas over the last few days.