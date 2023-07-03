ADVERTISEMENT

Excise policy scam: Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case

July 03, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage

The Hindu Bureau

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi High Court on July 3 rejected the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

Besides Sisodia, the high court also dismissed the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arising from the alleged scam.

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then.

Manish Sisodia | AAP’s Minister of everything

The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

(With inputs from PTI)

