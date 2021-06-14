Elderly woman found murdered in Burari

NEW DELHI

14 June 2021 00:25 IST

Entry to house was friendly: police

A 65-year-old woman was found dead with a slit throat and burn injuries in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Rajwati from Kamalpur, they said.

The police said the case came to the fore when her 38-year-old son Parmod informed the police.

Parmod who runs a dhaba said he and his wife had gone to Khajuri on Saturday and when they returned home around 10 p.m., they saw Rajwari lying dead.

The entry into the house was friendly and it appears that the accused were known to Rajwari, the police said.

The body was shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday.

Manhunt on

A case of murder has been registered and three teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police are looking into all aspects, including thetheft angle, the officer said.

An officer said CCTV footage being checked to ascertain the identities of the accused.