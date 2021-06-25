Dust storm hits Capital; rain expected today

New Delhi

25 June 2021 04:49 IST

A dust storm hit Delhi on Thursday afternoon, bringing the maximum temperature down to 38.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, it said. The relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was recorded at 45%.

The weatherman has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by rain for Friday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to hover around 28°Celsius and 38° Celsius, respectively. Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday evening. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7.05 pm stood at 140.

