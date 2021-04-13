DU to continue online classes for UG, PG

NEW DELHI

13 April 2021 01:22 IST

50% staffers will be allowed to attend office on working days

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, DU on Monday issued a notification stating that classes for UG and PG courses in the varsity will continue online.

The notification said that research scholars will be permitted to continue with their academic work with the consent of respective department heads and follow COVID-19 protocol issued by the Centre.

“Final-year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges or departments for their laboratory, practicals, library and related activities as per discretion of the respective Principal or Director, in line with UGC guidelines...” the notification read.

Advertising

Advertising

The university also said that 50% staffers will be allowed to attend office on working daysand that the remaining staffers shall work from home as per rosters prepared by section officers.

“Staffers staying in containment zone must inform and apply for suitable leave. The teaching and non-teaching staffers, unable to attend the institution as per duty roster due to personal reasons, shall have to apply for suitable leave,” the university said.

The notification also said that teaching and non-teaching staffers shall not be permitted to leave station without prior approval from the competent authority.s