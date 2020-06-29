DU teachers raise term renewal issue

New Delhi

29 June 2020 00:07 IST

Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) on Sunday wrote a letter to the university’s dean of colleges highlighting various issues faced by ad-hoc teachers, including the renewal of their terms.

According to the revised academic calendar, July 1 is scheduled to be the date of reopening of the university, the letter reads. Consequently, it argues, the ad-hoc teachers should be given their joining date as on July 1. The letter said it is important to carry this out to ensure the protection of teachers’ vacation salaries. Any measures to deal with the pandemic must not adversely affect the services or livelihood of teachers, DUTA said. “...the university must issue clear guidelines regarding joining to all colleges,” it demanded.

