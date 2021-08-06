DU signs MoU with University of Ladakh

NEW DELHI

06 August 2021 01:15 IST

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday signed an MoU with the University of Ladakh for a period of five years with the aim of a collaborating between the two varsities in terms of exchange programmes, sports and cultural activities and sharing of library resources and other resources.

The MoU was signed by DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi and C. Phunsog, V-C of the University of Ladakh, with other senior officials present as well.

In a statement issued, DU said: “The varied points of divergence between the two universities, right from its geographical set up to its socio-cultural milieu, shall make way for a productive environment of innovative thinking as well as learning. The new knowledge, ideas and approaches from the young University of Ladakh will also enable collective minds to further push the boundaries of knowledge and understanding.”

Organising joint Ph.D programmes, joint postgraduate courses under the Meta University programme and joint organisation of workshops on Massive Open Learning Course (MPPC) and Information and Communication Technology (ITC), were some of the aims of the MoU, DU said.

“The specific objectives include pursuit of scientific and academic collaboration between the two academic and research centres of the two institutions, organising faculty development programmes and joint organisation of research and publication activities in various departments or centres,” the statement read.