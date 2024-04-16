ADVERTISEMENT

DU proctor to inquire into Ambedkar Jayanti flag complaint

April 16, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi University proctor Rajni Abbi, seeking disciplinary action in connection with an incident during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on April 14 at DU’s Faculty of Law. The student body alleged that a few persons removed a blue flag — representative of Dalit consciousness — and replaced it with a saffron one.

Ms. Abbi said she has received the memorandum and will inquire into the matter. The AISA memorandum stated that students had placed a blue flag, which was “unconstitutionally, unceremoniously and insultingly removed... and replaced with a religious flag”.

AISA members also alleged that the flag was removed by members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has denied the allegations.

