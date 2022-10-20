DU declares first UG admissions list; many applicants waiting to ‘upgrade’

:

Delhi University declared its first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list on its admission portal on Wednesday kick-starting the third of its three-phase undergraduate admission process.

Unlike previous years, cut-off lists were not released by individual colleges with the university having switched to a centralised portal that assigns seats based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

The search for the college + programme combination for many applicants, such as Anoushka Sinha who was happy with getting a seat in the Hindu College, ended on Monday. But others said they were likely to wait longer to explore more options.

“I got a seat in Miranda House, which was my second preference. I will definitely be accepted there but I want to wait for the second round to see if I can get into SRCC, which is my first preference,” said Annika Gwalani.

When asked how she felt about this new system of allocation of colleges, Ms. Gwalani said that while students are likely to get the college + programme preference that they deserve, “they [DU] don’t give us any assurance about admissions, even as they tell us to opt for as many colleges as possible in the CSAS portal”.

Applicants who are not happy with the seats offered to them can opt for the ‘upgrade’ option on the CSAS portal.

The option allows the candidate upgradation to higher preferences already submitted by him/her.

The candidates can also rearrange their college + programme preferences on the portal, where they will also be able to see the demand for seats for any particular programme and college combination in real-time.

Shravan Kumar is among the applicants who are not satisfied with the college + programme combination offered to them.

Cause for concern

“I got my 24th preferred combination. So, I’m not very happy. I’ll accept the college but I am waiting to choose the upgrade option when it becomes available,” said Mr. Kumar. He said he was feeling anxious as there was no guarantee that he will be allotted a seat in another college in subsequent rounds.

The CSAS list was scheduled to be released on October 18 but was delayed after the Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear a plea by St. Stephen’s College against a Delhi High Court order asking the college to follow the university’s admission policy of giving 100% weightage to CUET scores while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

The college wanted to give 85% weightage to CUET scores and the remaining 15% to interviews.

On Wednesday, the apex court refused to stay the Delhi High Court order.