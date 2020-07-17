DU cultural societies stand against axing of ECA quota

New Delhi

17 July 2020 23:58 IST

Nearly 150 cultural societies belonging to various colleges of Delhi University signed an open letter and took to social media on Thursday evening calling for the restoration of the extracurricular activities quota scrapped in the admissions process this year.

“We the students of the pan-DU Extra Curricular Circuit stand together in solidarity against the university of Delhi’s decision...,” the open letter to the Vice-Chancellor reads. It argued that while challenges posed as a consequence of the pandemic were understandable, the university should have consulted stakeholders such as ECA aspirants and beneficiaries before revoking the quota.

“The move rips apart the university’s cultural fabric and creates a void that engulfs any scope for artistic growth at the college level and beyond,” the letter, signed by various societies from colleges such as Miranda House, Ramjas College, Sri Venkateshwara, Hindu College, LSR and others read.

