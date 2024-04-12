DTC bus hits pole; 18 people injured 

April 12, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a pole on the side of a road in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden leaving 18 people injured, the police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law.

The Rajouri Garden police station received a PCR call about a road accident involving a DTC bus around 11.40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total 18 persons, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, have been reported injured so far. No fatal injuries have been reported,” said DCP (west) Vichitra Veer.

The DCP added that a fire brigade and a PCR van were available on the spot for help and evacuation of the injured.

“The spot of the accident has been inspected and the reason of the accident will be established based on the report of the crime team and mechanical inspection of the vehicle,” added Mr. Veer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.