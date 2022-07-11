Drugs via courier: case file reveals unique modus operandi

The Delhi Court | Photo Credit: File photo

July 11, 2022 02:04 IST

Delhi HC upholds 10-year term for two accused who smuggled heroin through secret pockets in parcels

A tip-off and a corresponding raid at a local courier service office in the Capital led the Narcotics Controls Bureau (NCB) to uncover a drugs racket in which heroin was smuggled abroad through hidden pockets in parcels.

The details of the operation were revealed in a recent judgment of the Delhi High Court, which upheld 10-year sentence awarded to two persons involved in the crime ring.

As per the case documents, an investigating officer of NCB received a tip-off on April 19, 2012 that some narcotics were concealed in a parcel of Aramex Courier, which was destined for South Africa and lying at Lancer Express Service, Subhash Nagar in west Delhi.

An NCB raiding party reached the Subhash Nagar office where an employee produced the suspected parcel. The parcel contained two sarees and seven pieces of fancy laces wrapped on cardboards.

Hidden pockets

On checking the cardboards, carbon paper envelopes were found concealed in the middle of each of the seven pieces. Inside the envelopes, 260 grams of heroin was found.

The employee revealed that he had received the parcel from Space Courier, Safdarjung Enclave. On inquiry at Space Courier, it was revealed that the same was received from one Sandeep Sharma of Concord Courier, Masjid Moth, South Extension.

Mr. Sharma informed the NCB that he had received the parcel from Satyajit Sur of A.S. Service, Masjid Moth, South Extension. Mr. Sur said the parcel was booked by a lady, Aisha, who lived in Munirka Village.

Pursuant to this information, on April 19, 2012, a raid was conducted at the Munirka Village address, where Aisha and one more person, Stephen, who hailed from Nigeria, were present.

Aisha disclosed in her statement that the parcel had been handed over to her by Stephen for booking to South Africa. Stephen said the parcel had been given to him by one Ude Stanely Chidi, a Nigerian, who was residing in Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar.

Subsequently, on raiding the house of Chidi, one polythene bag containing 255 grams of heroin was recovered. Also, 18 lace packets, identical to those seized from the parcel at Lancer Express, were recovered.

Three convicted

On November 18, 2015, a trial court here convicted all three — Aisha, Stanley and Chidi — under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sentenced them to 10 years of imprisonment. The trio appealed against their conviction before the High Court, which upheld the order passed against Aisha and Chidi.

The High Court noted that Aisha was identified by the courier service receptionist who had booked the parcel for South Africa. It also rejected the case advanced by Chidi that no videography or photography of the spot was done by the raiding team when recovery of 255 grams of heroin was made.

In the case of Stephen, the High Court said the only evidence against him is his statement recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act, and as held by the Supreme Court, the same cannot be taken into consideration to convict him. The court directed Superintendent, Tihar Jail, to release Stephen if in custody and not required in any other.