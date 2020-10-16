DPCC imposes ₹10,000 fine each on ten people

New Delhi

All of them had set farm waste on fire

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on 10 people in Mundka for setting farm waste on fire.

FIRs were also filed against these people based on complaints by the DPCC, said authorities. Though the Delhi government blames neighbouring States for stubble burning, many farmers on the outskirts of the city set stubble on fire.

Residents of Mundka said plastic waste and other materials are still set on fire in the area by businessmen. Mundka is one of the 13 air pollution hotspots in the city.

“Action will also be initiated by SDM, Punjabi Bagh against these violators. The team also met the local farmers in Mundka village and informed them about legal consequences for burning crop residue/stubble in the future,” the DPCC said.

Also, the pollution control body said it will impose a fine of ₹20 lakh on the PWD for not following anti-pollution measures at a construction site along the main road in Burari.

“We have directed the DPCC to impose an environmental compensation penalty of ₹20 lakh on the PWD. Besides this, PWD has been directed to instal two water tankers at the site. At the same time, it is instructed to cover the ejected soil,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after an inspection of the area.

“The government has started an anti-dust campaign to prevent pollution from dust blowing in Delhi. Under this, the government has issued necessary guidelines and strict action will be taken on its violation. Particularly, the departments should take caution in the way the pollution crisis is increasing within the city,” the Minister added.