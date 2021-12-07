Doctors protest delay in PG NEET counselling

New Delhi

07 December 2021 00:55 IST

They are only performing COVID duties

Over 4,000 resident doctors of the Central Government-run Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College on Monday boycotted work, as a protest against the delay in PG NEET counselling, said the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

“Over 4,000 resident doctors from the three hospitals boycotted work except for COVID-19 duties. The counselling for PG admission is stuck as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court,” FORDA president Manish said.

A FORDA delegation also met the Union Health Minister at RML Hospital. “The Health Minister assured us that he has taken note of our grievances and that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) will get the case mentioned in the SC for an early hearing. He also mentioned that the MoHFW will try to get the case regarding NEET PG 2021 Counselling & the case pertaining to Reservation Policy, delinked, to expedite the process,” FORDA said.

Advertising

Advertising

The protest was still going on late into the evening.