NEW DELHI

21 April 2021 00:45 IST

DMRC revises frequency schedule for the six-day lockdown

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that operational plans for the six-day lockdown had been revised in order to offer more capacity in compliance with the 50% seating provision inside coaches.

According to the new schedule, metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours and during non-peak hours the frequency will be 30 minutes.

In a statement issued, the DMRC said, “Services during morning peak hours — 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — and evening peak hours — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — across the network will be available with a headway [frequency] of 15 minutes. For the rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes.”

Advertising

Advertising

The DMRC added that standby trains on each line will also be available throughout the day for induction into services as per requirement.

The public transporter had earlier announced that metro trains would be available during peak hours at a frequency of 30 minutes and at a frequency of 60 minutes during non-peak hours, while the six-day lockdown lasted.

On Tuesday morning, the DMRC closed entry gates of several metro stations across the network as a crowd-control measure. Restricted entry was allowed in stations like Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

Entry to stations like Shadipur, Dwarka Mor, Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Bahadurgarh City, among other stations, were also closed temporarily by the DMRC to ensure social distancing inside metro stations.

During the lockdown period, only those under the exempted category are permitted to avail metro services on production of valid identity cards.