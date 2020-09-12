DMRC deploys flying squads across stations to keep check on violators

A passenger gets his hands sanitised at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

NEW DELHI

12 September 2020

92 passengers fined ₹200 each for not adhering to new norms.

Following complaints on social media from commuters pertaining to co-passengers not wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said they have deployed flying squads across corridors to carry out random checks.

The officials said with the flying squad in place, around 150 passengers were “counselled” and ₹200 fine was imposed on 92 passengers each for “creating nuisance".

‘Handed over to police’

The officials said initially, violators would be “advised and counselled” but they may also be handed over to police if required.

“Our intention at this time, when metro services are yet to be made fully operational, is to advise and counsel them into adopting these norms with a positive attitude...However, if people are still found flouting the norms then they will be penalised under relevant Delhi Metro law,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

The DMRC has also introduced a new set of announcements inside metro coaches. “In addition, there is a deployment of over 1,500 DMRC officials, staff and civil defence volunteers at metro stations across the network to guide and help commuters who may not be fully aware of these newly introduced norms,” said an official. From Saturday, the nearly 400-km-long Delhi Metro network will become fully operational with services available throughout the day. Services on the network have resumed since September 7 in a graded manner with staggered timings. On Friday, the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) and Grey Line (Dwarka – Najafgarh) corridors became operational. Services under the Stage 2 operations were extended to 12 hours a day before being made available throughout the day from September 12.

NEET exams

The DMRC also announced that in view of the NEET examination on Sunday, services on the Phase-III network, which usually begin from 8 a.m. on Sundays, will be available from 6 a.m.

Ridership on the Delhi metro network crossed the 1 lakh mark with a footfall of around 1.28 lakh till 7.30 p.m. on Friday.