‘Display fee, bed capacity details outside hospitals’

New Delhi

10 June 2020 23:59 IST

L-G tells govt. to ensure transparency

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to ensure that all medical facilities in the national capital display details related to bed capacity and charges for various medical procedures on LED screens outside their premises.

The L-G also directed the Health Department to ensure that the data is in sync with the Delhi government’s portal, Raj Niwas stated.

The order applies to both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 facilities. “To increase transparency and to facilitate public, the L-G on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that all major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes of Delhi display availability of beds [both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 wherever applicable] on LED boards conspicuously outside their establishments, at the entry point itself, alongwith charges for rooms/ beds and details of contact persons for admission,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Surprise checks

“The L-G further directed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to conduct surprise checks by deputing senior officers to ensure that correct data is displayed by hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes concerned and no eligible/genuine patient is denied admission or overcharged,” Raj Niwas stated.