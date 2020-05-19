Depute CRPF personnel at Nizamuddin West colony: Delhi HC to SDMC

New Delhi:

19 May 2020 15:10 IST

The Delhi High Court has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to depute replacement CRPF personnel at the barricades at the entrance and exit to Nizamuddin West Colony, which was removed after some of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction after the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Nizamuddin West filed a petition that due to the absence of security personnel to man the entrance and exit gates, the colony has become a thoroughfare.

The RWA contended that this created a serious health hazard, especially in the present situation, in which the city is ravaged by the COVID-2019 pandemic.

Justice Shankar said if CRPF personnel cannot be deputed for any reason, Delhi Police are to be deputed for the said purpose.

“Needless to say, this shall be done strictly in accordance with the guidelines framed by the Central and State Governments during the present period of lockdown, and not in derogation thereof,” to ensure that the colony does not become a thoroughfare for traffic, the high court said.