189 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year

The Capital recorded 11 cases of dengue over the past week (till August 20), taking this year’s caseload to 189, according to a civic report on Monday.

Of the 11 cases, eight were marked under the untraced after investigation category taking the number of cases under the category to 120.

More than half of the cases have remained in the untraced after investigation category for this year while civic officials have been unable to explain the consistent weekly rise in these cases.

The caseload (from January 1 to August 20) has remained the highest since 2018; each of the months have seen caseloads in double digits – a first in the last five years.

According to the data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2021, the Capital recorded 9,613 cases and 23 deaths, while over 2,900 cases remained untraced after investigation – the worst since 2015, when the city recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths.

In August 2021, the caseload stood at 72, while this was followed by a massive surge in the months of October and November with the cases standing 1,196 and 6,739, respectively.

The Capital has also recorded 40 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya this year.