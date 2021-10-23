Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur

New Delhi

23 October 2021 11:32 IST

The announcement was made amid the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass.

The traffic unit of the Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform people.

Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. In order to avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

"Vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C.V. Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur.

"Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey," it said in the tweet.