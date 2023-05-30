Delhi teen murder case | Accused Sahil sent to 2-day police custody

May 30, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday (May 30) sent Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, to two-day police custody.

According to sources, Sahil produced before Duty Magistrates early in on Tuesday morning due to security reasons.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted two days' remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police sought the remand of Sahil on the ground that the weapon used for the murder was not recovered yet and he was changing his versions continuously which needs to be verified. Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday. In a CCTV footage, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground.

He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.As per Delhi Police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Delhi Police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest.The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter.

Accused Sahil purchased knife 15 days ago from weekly market: Police sources

Sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have be premeditated as Sahil had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago.

“During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market,” police sources said.

The accused has not however, disclosed the location from which he bought the knife and police are investigating, the sources said.Police are also investigating whether or not the murder was a “crime of passion” or done on a sudden provocation, the sources said.

