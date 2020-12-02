Delhi sees 4,006 fresh cases, 86 more deaths

New Delhi

02 December 2020 00:14 IST

Govt. proposes labs operate below capacity to avoid result delay

The national capital saw 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,74,380, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The death toll has reached 9,260 with 86 more fatalities reported in a single day.

Of the total cases, 5,33,351 people have recovered and there are currently 31,769 active cases. The Capital has 5,669 containment zones.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow laboratories to conduct 10% fewer COVID-19 tests than their total capacity to avoid delay in results.

“We are suggesting to the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Centre to allow labs to conduct 10% fewer tests so that it results in a higher turnaround rate and no delay. Delhi is optimally utilising both private and government labs, but there is a need for additional support as promised by the Centre,” Mr. Jain said.

“During winters, pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning was the reason behind declining health of citizens. So, we saw an increase in hospital admissions. However, we anticipate that in 2-3 weeks, the situation will improve,” the Minister added.

The positivity on Tuesday was 6.85%, and the overall positivity till now is 9.05%, as per the health bulletin.

Out of the total 18,694 beds available for treatment, 58.3% are vacant, the bulletin read. About 76.4% of ICU beds with ventilators and 64.09% of ICU beds without ventilators were occupied by Tuesday night.

Data manipulated: Cong.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress alleged that the city government was trying to mislead the people about the seriousness of the pandemic by manipulating data to show fewer deaths and infections.

Former Congress MLA Hari Shankar Gupta claimed crematoriums and burial grounds were overflowing with bodies and data show that over 10,000 COVID-related deaths have occurred in Delhi till November 23.