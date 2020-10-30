Delhi riots: ‘Act against BJP leaders for hate speeches’

New Delhi

30 October 2020

Minority panel issues order to Delhi govt.

The Delhi Assembly’s Minority Welfare Committee has directed the government officials concerned to pursue criminal action against BJP leaders for giving alleged provocative speeches before the riots in north-east Delhi earlier this year.

According to a statement issued by the committee, its chairman Amanatullah Khan had directed that action be pursued against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and party leader Kapil Mishra. Mr. Khan, it said, had directed Principal Secretary (Home) B.S. Bhalla for prompt action in relation to Delhi Police’s alleged refusal to share copies of FIRs registered in riots cases.

Mr. Bhalla, as per the statement, said that the opinion of the Law Department will be sought over refusal of police to provide copies of FIRs.

The committee looked at cases of loss suffered by complainants whose shops and houses were looted and burnt, but they were either paid little or no compensation, added the statement.

The committee also watched a video clip in which four men in police uniform entered a mosque, which was allegedly later set ablaze, and heard submissions from some riot victims whose grievous injuries were documented as “minor” by doctors and the compensation amount disbursed to them was less than the losses suffered.

Compensation worth over ₹24 crore has been paid, the statement said. Out of a total 3,300 cases of compensation, 657 were rejected by officials, following review by the Waqf Board, but 86 were again found suitable for reconsideration, the statement added.