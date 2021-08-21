Delhi reports zero deaths, 57 fresh infections

NEW DELHI, 20/08/2021. A Medic displays dose of Covishield Vaccines at a Delhi Govt School in Nand Nagri, New Delhi on Friday, August 20, 2021. Photo: MOORTHY RV / The Hindu

In 5 months, only 11 days when no fatalities have been logged

The Capital recorded no deaths due to COVID-19, according to the health bulletin released on Friday. This is the eleventh time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi that zero fatalities have been logged over a 24-hour period.

A total of 57 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 14,37,274 on Friday. As many as 73,718 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 0.08%. The death toll remains at 25,079. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the virus and there are 459 active cases in the city, up from 448 on Thursday.

The number of people under home isolation is 135, and the number of containment zones has gone up to 237.

On Thursday, only 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported — the lowest since April 15, 2020.

Since April 19, 2021, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths. However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last several days.

Vaccination drive

Under the vaccination drive on Friday, 1,44,929 beneficiaries were vaccinated over 24 hours out of which 1,06,733 received their first dose. A total of 1,21,00,127 beneficiaries have been vaccinated out of which 34,29,474 have received both doses.

The government said the vaccine stock will last two days and that it has 2,04,990 doses of Covaxin and 2,02,280 doses of Covishield left as on Friday morning.