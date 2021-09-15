Delhi reports 38 new virus infections

New Delhi

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the seventh consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 38 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,288. A total of 70,308 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%.

Of the total cases,14,12,805 people have recovered and there are only 400 active cases.

According to government data, 1,5171146 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.07 crore people have received at least one vaccine dose.