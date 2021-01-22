Delhi reports 227 new virus cases, 8 deaths

New Delhi

22 January 2021 00:15 IST

81,550 tests were done in 24 hours

Delhi witnessed 227 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the city to 6,33,276, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, eight more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,782. A total of 81,550 tests was done in a day.

Recoveries

Of the total cases, 6,20,374 people have recovered and there are 2,120 active cases in Delhi, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.28% on Thursday and the overall positivity till now is 6.24%, as per the bulletin.

Containment zones

There were 2,107 containment zones in Delhi as on Thursday.

Out of the total 9,103 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the national capital, 8,099 beds were vacant.