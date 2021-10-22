Delhi reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

22 October 2021 02:03 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for the second day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,090, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Twenty-two new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,39,488. A total of 42,563 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.05%.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total cases, 14,14,087 people have recovered and there are 311 active cases.