Delhi records over 3,000 new cases with 77 deaths

New Delhi

05 December 2020 23:55 IST

Over 80,000 tests conducted for second consecutive day

The Capital witnessed 3,419 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,89,544, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The death toll has reached 9,574 with 77 more fatalities reported in a single day. Of the total cases, 5,53,292 people have recovered and there are now 26,678 active cases.

A total of 81,473 tests were done in the past 24 hours. It is the second day in a row when over 80,000 tests have been conducted. The positivity rate on Saturday was 4.2%, less than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.84%, as per the bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of the total 18,843 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 65.7% were vacant, as per the bulletin. Around 70.2% of ICU beds with ventilators were occupied by Saturday night and 52.4% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full.

In November, there were days when over 50% of beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full.

There are now 6,045 containment zones in the city.