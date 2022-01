New Delhi

16 January 2022 00:41 IST

The Delhi police will air its first podcast ‘Kissa Khaki Ka’ on Sunday at 2 p.m. on social media.

It will be run every Sunday and there will be a human touch story on what we have been doing in addition to fighting crime, the police said in a statement, adding that the podcast was their way to connect with Delhi’s people.

