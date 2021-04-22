Delhi Police keeps the spirits high

NEW DELHI

22 April 2021 00:48 IST

Officers arrange oxygen cylinders, get patients admitted

From arranging oxygen cylinders to providing green corridors and facilitating movement of the same, supplying food to admitting COVID-19 patients to hospitals, the Delhi police have saved hundreds of lives by going beyond the call of duty.

The police have received zero calls for food or money assistance but have received around 130 calls of medical assistance mainly oxygen cylinder requirement.

Since the last two days, the police have been flooded with requests by city hospitals to arrange oxygen cylinders amid shortage of supply during the ongoing pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, 32 lives were saved after they managed to arrange 11 oxygen cylinders for Amarleela Hospital in west Delhi’s Janakpuri after they got a distress call around 9 a.m. saying oxygen stock at the facility was nearly exhausted.

“The police contacted local oxygen suppliers and succeeded in finding medical oxygen. Eleven cylinders were arranged for the hospital from three different locations — Kirti Nagar, Gole Market and Mayapuri,” Additional DCP (West) Prashant Gautam said.

In another instance, a green corridor was provided to facilitate movement of a truck carrying oxygen containers from Singhu border to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini which was running out of supply.

The Alipur police station received an information around 9 a.m. that a Haryana-bound truck carrying oxygen containers was stuck on KMP flyover at Kundli border. “A green corridor was established for quick movement of the oxygen tanker. Under police escort provided by Alipur police station, the oxygen tanker was escorted to Jaipur Golden Hospital and it was ensured that the truck safely reached the hospital in minimum possible time,” said DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

According to the police, in Shahdara, SHO Vivek Vihar and his team managed to save 52 lives in ESI Hospital in Jhilmil by arranging oxygen cylinders on emergency basis on Wednesday.

Again lives of 130 patients were at risk due to shortage of oxygen supply at Santom Hospital. The Medical Superintendent of facility approached Rohini district police which then managed to arrange oxygen cylinders and created green corridor for the ambulance which was carrying oxygen cylinders for the critically ill covid-19 patients at the facility.

Life of another 19 patient in isolation in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar was saved on Wednesday after police managed to arrange oxygen cylinder within minutes of receiving information, the police said.

In another instance, a 71-year-old COVID-19 positive woman in Bharat Nagar was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by beat constable Harkesh after an information was received that her health condition was deteriorating. She lives alone here as her son is in Singapore, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the South East district police came to the rescue of an elderly couple in Kalkaji Extension on Tuesday after the elderly woman said her maid was unable to come for daily chores due to the pandemic.

“The couple were provided food and other basic commodities and were assured that maid would come to their house daily with proper COVID-19 protocols,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena.