Delhi police begin sending probe updates via SMS, email

10 January 2022 01:42 IST

The Delhi police have started providing updates digitally to complainants on the progress of investigation into their cases.

“Apart from the registration of FIR, the complainants will now be informed about the arrest of accused and filing of chargesheet/final report through SMS on their mobile numbers and via email, as per the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana,” Chinmoy Biswal , spokesperson for the force, said on Sunday.

Mr. Biswal said when there are multiple accused involved, an update will be sent on the arrest of each of them.

“When an FIR is registered, the complainant is required to mention their mobile number and email address where the updates on assigning of the investigating officer or chargesheet/final report can be sent,” a press note said.

The move came after Mr. Asthana directed Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Shrivastava to keep the complainants posted on the progress of investigation at various stages.

According to the police, 11,376 such messages have so far been sent to complainants.