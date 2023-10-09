Delhi police arrests two foreign nationals for human trafficking

October 09, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police has arrested two foreign nationals on the charges of human trafficking and pushing women into prostitution.

They were held from North Goa’s Candolim on Friday, the police said.

The accused were identified as 36-year-old Turkmenistan national Aziza Tanrykulyyeva and 25-year-old Afghan national Sherget Afghan, alias Sher.

Aziza was declared a proclaimed offender by several courts in Delhi and a non-bailable warrant for her arrest was issued in June this year, the police said, adding that Sher too was declared a proclaimed offender.

The police said their location was traced to Candolim in North Goa’s Calangute area on October 3, following which teams were sent there to nab them.

“We scrutinised mobile phones of more than 200 persons and found their phone numbers, whose locations kept changing continuously,” the police said.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, the duo trafficked many women from foreign countries into India and forced them into prostitution.

Aziza came to India from Turkmenistan in December 2015 on a tourist visa, the DCP said, adding that she started living with one Sameer Sezai in January 2016 in the Bhogal area.

In June 2016, she attempted to stab Sezai after he objected to her activities, the police officer said. The couple has a girl child.

She came in contact with Sher in February 2021. Sher came to India from Afghanistan on a single entry MED-1 attendant visa. He went back to Kabul and later returned. He began staying in India illegally from October 2021, the DCP said.

Aziza has a child with Sher too, the police said.

